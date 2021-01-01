“Accompanied by officers of the MIA of Russia NCB of Interpol and the Russian FPS, ex-businessman Andrey Kushul was extradited from the Kingdom of Spain. He was put on the international wanted list on the basis of a request from the MIA of Russian GA for St. Petersburg and the Leningrad Region.

Between 2011 and 2016, the defendant headed one of the companies in St. Petersburg, which imported foreign-made equipment - snowmobiles and jet skis - to Russia. It was preliminarily established that Andrei Kushul together with his accomplices organized the manufacture of fictitious accounting documents and the entry of false information in the financial statements of the company headed by him. That allowed the offender to evade from tax payments to a total of more than 2.8 million rubles. Thus, the total damage to the federal budget amounted to more than 3 billion rubles.

Criminal proceedings were instituted against the organizer on the grounds of crimes stipulated by part 3 of Article 33 paragraph “b” of part 2 of Article 199 of the RF Criminal Code.

Andrei Kushul left Russia and was declared wanted through Interpol channels. In August 2019, he was detained in the Kingdom of Spain.

Today, the defendant, hiding from criminal prosecution, was handed over to representatives of Russian law enforcement agencies, for his delivery to Moscow,” said the Spokesperson for the Russian MIA Irina Volk.