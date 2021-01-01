“Officers of the Moscow Region police when monitoring the information space of the Internet revealed a fact of an administrative offence.

On a page in the social network there was published a video of a car moving on a pedestrian bridge over the Moscow River in the Urban District of Krasnogorsk. The driver of the vehicle hit concrete structures and then fled.

A check into this fact was carried out. The police have identified the offender. The suspect turned to be a 24-year-old resident of Moscow.

Traffic Police officers of the MIA of Russia Administration for the Urban District of Krasnogorsk of the Moscow Region have drawn up protocols on administrative offences under part 2 of Article 12.15 and part 2 of Article 12.27 of the Code of Administrative Offenses of the Russian Federation.

Currently, according to the court's decision, the offender has been brought to administrative responsibility in the form of deprivation of the right to drive a vehicle for a period of 18 months,” said the official representative of the MIA of Russia Irina Volk.