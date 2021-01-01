Today, State Secretary - Deputy Minister of Internal Affairs of the Russian Federation Igor Zubov, via videoconferencing, took part in a meeting of the Collegium of the MIA of Russia GA for the Samara Region, at which the results of work in the first half of 2020 were summed up.

The event was also attended by the Governor of the Samara Region Dmitry Azarov, the Prosecutor of the Samara Region Sergey Berizhitsky, the Chief Federal Inspector for the Samara Region Yuri Rozhin, the Chairman of the Samara Regional Duma Gennady Kotelnikov, the Chief of the FSB Department for the Samara Region Andrei Akulinin, the Chairman of the Samara Regional Court Vadim Kudinov, as well as the heads of MIA territorial bodies of the district level.

In his report, the Chief of the MIA of Russia GA for the Samara Region, Lieutenant General of the Police Aleksandr Vinnikov, noted that the number of investigated crimes, that had been committed by organized groups, increased by 22.8% last year. Personal and property security of citizens in public places has increased, and the number of crimes has decreased by 2.5%. There has persisted the trend to reduction in the number of alcohol-related crimes (by 5.9%) and crimes committed in a state of drug intoxication (by 7.6%).

At the same time, Aleksandr Vinnikov drew attention to the growth of cybercrime. In 2020, Samara law enforcement officers identified almost twice as many illegal acts committed with the use of high technology. In the meantime, their solving rate has also increased by 2.3 times.

Summing up the results, Igor Zubov outlined priorities in various areas of operational and service activities. He announced specific additional measures to prevent and solve crimes, as well as to ensure public order and security in the region.

The State Secretary - Deputy Minister thanked the leadership and personnel of the Samara police for the work done: “We all operated in principally new conditions, but the police provided public safety and law and order”.

At the end of the meeting, the police officers, who had shown high results in operational and service activities, were awarded departmental and state awards.

For reference:

In the reporting period, the Samara Region registered a 10.4% decrease in homicides, 37.7% in brigandage attacks, 2.2% in robberies and 3.6% in vehicle theft.

More economic crimes (by 13.3%), corruption (by 12.1%) and bribery (by 8.3%) crimes, and crimes committed in the financial and credit sphere (by 53.2%) were detected. The number of tax crimes increased by 4.6 times.

There were registered 4.8% more facts of the sale of narcotic substances. In total, about 135.6 kilograms of drugs have been removed from trafficking.