The investigative unit of the MIA of Russia Administration for the city of Murmansk has completed the preliminary investigation of the criminal case against a local resident born in 1986, charged with committing 25 crimes under parts 3 and 4 of Article 159 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation “"Fraud, that is, the theft of other people's property by deception and abuse of trust, committed with the use of official position, on a large and very large scale”.

The investigation found that between 2014 and 2019, the defendant set up two commercial companies through which he raised money from citizens as deposits. The man, being the CEO, concluded loan agreements, under which he offered citizens to invest money and get a high income for a certain period of time. Also, under various pretexts, he convinced depositors that the money received as loans would be directed to the activities of the organizations he had created. In order to attract a large number of depositors at the initial stage they were paid interest on the invested amounts.

In 2019, when the amount of money raised turned to be insufficient to pay interest to citizens under previously concluded contracts, the defendant fled with depositors' money. In total, during that period of time, 24 people suffered property damage totaling 11,268,775 rubles from the illegal actions of the offender.

During the operational-search activities the location of the suspect was established and he was detained by the police. For the period of the preliminary investigation, a measure of restraint in the form of house arrest was chosen with respect to the defendant.

Currently, the criminal case has been sent to the Oktyabskiy District Court of Murmansk for consideration on the merits.