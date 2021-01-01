“The GA for Investigation of the MIA of Russia GA for the Saratov Region has completed a preliminary investigation of the criminal case against members of an organized group accused of 72 episodes of insurance fraud.

According to the investigation, from 2013 to 2017, the offenders staged accidents, registered them as traffic accident and submitted documents to insurance companies to receive payments. It should be noted, that the composition of those involved in the implementation of the criminal scheme continuously changed as the new defendants - owners of vehicles - were involved. Charges for various episodes of the illegal activity were brought against 33 residents of Saratov.

The staging of traffic accidents followed several schemes. In some cases, damaged parts were pre-installed on the cars. In several episodes, owners of representative class cars were involved, who after receiving insurance payment made repairs in private auto shops at a reduced cost. Part of the vehicles was purchased by the group members specifically for the implementation of criminal schemes. Sometimes the same cars were used for staging accidents several times.

Investigators found that the defendants staged at least 72 traffic accidents. The amount of damage caused to insurance companies exceeded 31 million rubles.

The group's unlawful activities were suppressed by operatives of the Division for Combating Organized Crime of the Criminal Investigation Department of the MIA of Russia GA for the Saratov Region.

The criminal case instituted on the grounds of crimes under part 4 of Article 159.5 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation, with the indictment approved by the prosecutor, has been submitted to Court for consideration on the merits,” said the official representative of the MIA of Russia Irina Volk.