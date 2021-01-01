“Officers of the Criminal Investigation Department of the MIA of Russia Inter-Municipal Administration “Irkutskoye” detained repeatedly convicted resident of the city of Cheremkhovo, Irkutsk Region, on suspicion of theft committed on a large scale.

It was preliminarily established that the theft occurred during the service in the Preobrazhensky temple of the regional center. Unidentified man took someone else's jacket from the hanger, put it on and left the church. According to the owner of the clothes, who made a statement to the police, there were documents, keys to the apartment and the car in his pockets, as well as money in the amount of 500 thousand rubles.

As a result of the operational-search activities the police within 24 hours identified the suspect and detained him. The 41-year-old man had previously been tried for crimes committed in temples under a similar scheme. The detainee pleaded guilty and said that he did not expect to find half a million rubles in a jacket pocket. Within 24 hours, he spent half of the stolen money.

Investigation unit of the MIA of Russia Inter-Municipal Administration “Irkutskoye” instituted criminal proceedings against the suspect on the features of an offense stipulated by part 3 of Article 158 of the RF Criminal Code. Placement to custody was selected as the preventive measure for him.

The police returned the keys and documents to the rightful owner, who thanked the operatives for their professionalism. The remainder of the stolen amount has been seized and will be returned to the victim after the investigation is completed,” said the Russian MIA spokesperson Irina Volk.