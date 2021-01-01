Deputy-Minister of Internal Affairs of the Russian Federation, Police Lieutenant-General Vitaly Shulika in video conferencing mode took part in the meeting of the Collegiums of the MIA of Russia Administration for the Primorsky Territory.

The expanded meeting of the Collegium was attended by Deputy Chairman of the Government of the Primorsky Territory Dmitry Mariza, Chairman of the Legislative Assembly of the Territory Aleksandr Rolik, Deputy Prosecutor of the Primorsky Territory Dmitry Popov, Head of the FSB of Russia Department for the Primorsky Territory, Lieutenant General Denis Simonov, Head of the Investigation Department for the Primorsky Territory of the IC of Russia Vladimir Fomin and the Chief Federal Inspector for the Primorsky Territory Sergei Gryzykhin.

Chief of the MIA of Russia Administration for the Primorsky Territory Major General of the Police Oleg Stefankov delivered a report on the results of work in 2020. He informed that last year the region recorded a decrease in the number of homicides and cases of intentional infliction of serious harm to health. Moreover, the number of burglaries decreased by 29.8%, car thefts - by 12.6%, and vehicle thefts by 15.5%.

More than 4.2 thousand drug-trafficking offences have been suppressed. The Police seized more than a thousand kilograms of drugs, psychotropic and potent substances.

The head of the Primorsky Territory police stressed that the operational situation in the region was under the control of law enforcement agencies. At the same time, criminal activity in the field of information and telecommunication technologies increased, and the number of remote frauds, including the theft of money from citizens' accounts, increased as well.

Oleg Stefankov noted the need to continue cooperation with public organizations, the expert community and the media, and to continue the implementation of projects improving the legal literacy of the Primorsky Territory residents, as well as to prevent frauds committed with the use of social engineering methods.

Addressing the participants of the event, Vitaly Shulika thanked the leadership and personnel of the Primorsky Territory police for the work done. The Deputy-Minister has identified priorities of further improving the efficiency of the police units of the Territory.

At the end of the meeting, the ceremony was held to award distinguished police officers of the Primorsky Territory for exemplary performance of official duties and achievements in service.