Today, at Vnukovo International Airport named after A.N. Tupolev with the participation of the NCB of Interpol of the Russian MIA and the FPS of Russia, a Serbian citizen Komadara N., born in 1969, was handed over to the law enforcement agencies of Bosnia and Herzegovina.

The man was wanted for murder committed in 2003 in the city of Sarajevo. He was detained in March 2020 at the Sheremetyevo International Airport named after A.S. Pushkin.