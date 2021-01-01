“Accompanied by officers of the National Central Bureau of Interpol of the Russian MIA and the FPS of Russia, Magomed Sulimanov, charged with fraud in receipt of payments, was extradited from France.

According to preliminary data, the man, as part of a group, was engaged in cashing certificates for maternity (family) capital. The offenders, through advertisements in the media, were finding women who were entitled to payments and were willing to use them for improvement of housing conditions. Under various pretexts, they persuaded the holders of certificates to conclude with a controlled by them organization fictitious contracts of a targeted loan for the construction of housing. Then they cashed the certificates, giving the mothers only part of the money received.

Sulimanov is charged with committing a crime under Article 159.2 of the RF Criminal Code. Another similar crime was not brought to completion due to circumstances beyond his control.

The man was put on the international wanted list in January 2019 on the basis of a request from the MIA for the Republic of North Ossetia-Alania, and in July of the same year he was detained in France.

Having satisfied the request of the Prosecutor General's Office of the Russian Federation for his extradition, the French competent authorities handed over the defendant to officers of the National Central Bureau of Interpol of the Russian MIA and the FPS of Russia for his delivery to Moscow,” said the Russian MIA spokesperson Irina Volk.