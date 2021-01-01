“Officers of the Administration for Economic Security and Combating the Corruption, criminal investigators and investigators of the MIA of Russia GA for the Volgograd Region, in cooperation with colleagues from the regional FSB of Russia and Rostekhnadzor, detained suspects of illegal entrepreneurship involving the generation of income on a particularly large scale.

According to the investigation, two citizens, in the absence of appropriate registration in the order established, organized the production and processing of fuel oil, as well as diesel fuel on the territory of an industrial base, located in the Krasnoarmeysky District of the city of Volgograd. According to preliminary information, fuel and lubricants were sold by the offenders to regular buyers, and the illegal income received by them amounted to at least 55 million rubles.

During searches at the base, filled tanks with fuel and lubricants, drain devices and a truck with a tanker in which oil products were transported for processing were found. Accounting documents, computer equipment and samples of fuel and lubricants were seized.

The GA for Investigation of the MIA of Russia GA for the Volgograd Region instituted a criminal case on the features of an offense stipulated by part 2 of Article 171 of the RF Criminal Code.

The preliminary investigation continues,” said the Spokesperson for the Russian MIA Irina Volk.