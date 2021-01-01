The State Secretary - Deputy Minister of Internal Affairs of Russia noted that officers of the Bryansk police in the reporting period fulfilled their tasks with honor.

Today, the State Secretary - Deputy Minister of Internal Affairs of the Russian Federation Igor Zubov in the video conferencing mode took part in the work of the Collegium of the MIA of Russia Administration for the Bryansk Region. During the meeting, the results of operational and service activities in 2020 were summed up.

In his report, the Chief of the MIA of Russia Administration for the Bryansk Region, Major General of the Police Vladislav Tolkunov, noted that during the reporting period, a significant increase in the detection of economic crimes in the sectors most important for the region was achieved: by 3.7 times - in the consumer market, by 2.8 times - in the defense-industrial complex, by 40% - in the field of housing and utilities, as well as in the fuel sector. The number of crimes suppressed in the sphere of budget financing has increased by more than a quarter.

In terms of preventing the corruption, including bribery, the Bryansk Region ranks third in the Central Federal District (CFD) after major regions such as Moscow and the Moscow Region.

As a result of the special operation conducted in 2020 together with colleagues from the Russian MIA and other law enforcement agencies, the activities of the interregional criminal community, which included at least 20 active participants, were suppressed in the region. The offenders organized a channel of illegal importation of unmarked tobacco products of Belarusian production, which was subsequently sold in more than 25 constituent entities of the Russian Federation. The volume of the shadow turnover exceeded 1 billion rubles.

In addition, 944 crimes related to illegal drug trafficking were revealed. In one of the districts of the region, the activity of a drug laboratory was suppressed, 143 kilograms of synthetic drugs were seized.

Addressing the participants of the event, Igor Zubov thanked the leadership and personnel of the regional police administration for their conscientious service, noting that in the reporting period officers of the Bryansk police fulfilled their tasks with honor. State Secretary - Deputy Minister has identified priority areas of operational and service activities of the region's internal affairs bodies for 2021.

During the Collegium meeting, a ceremony was held to award officers of the MIA of Russia units for the Bryansk Region for exemplary performance of official duties and achievements in their work.

For reference:

Last year, the number of registered crimes, which are classified as serious and especially serious, decreased in the territory of the Bryansk Region.

There has been a decrease in the total number of reported traffic accidents, including those involving children and pedestrians.

At the initiative of the regional police administration, together with the Government of the Bryansk Region, a teenage law enforcement unit “Young Guardian of Order” was created on the basis of one of the lyceums.

According to the results of the opinion poll, the Bryansk Region took the fourth place in the CFD in terms of “level of protection from criminal encroachments”.