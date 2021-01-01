Today, the Minister of Internal Affairs of the Russian Federation, General of the Police of the Russian Federation Vladimir Kolokoltsev, in the video conference mode, held a solemn ceremony to award employees and officers of MIA medical organizations.

In his opening remarks, the Minister welcomed warmly the participants of the event: “Each of you has chosen a difficult but truly noble profession: to help people who entrust you the most precious thing - their life and health. This requires not only talent, knowledge, but also great spiritual strength, patience and compassion”.

“Currently, there are 122 medical organizations in the Ministry structure, including 77 hospitals. The MIA of Russia health care system has significant human and scientific potential. Every third doctor is a specialist of the highest qualification category, 30 people are Doctors of Medicine, more than four hundred are Candidates of Medicine,” the MIA Chief said.

Vladimir Kolokoltsev noted that for a long time police officers have to solve the tasks of ensuring law and order in the rather difficult conditions caused by the pandemic.

“I must say that within a short time the MIA medical institutions were able to adapt to the changed situation. A clinical hospital in Moscow has been refocused to treat patients with coronavirus. Additional measures have been taken to equip medical units and polyclinics with X-ray CT scanners, biological stations for the COVID-19 diagnostics. The procurement of modern personal protective means has been organized. All that made it possible to reduce the morbidity growth rate among the personnel,” said the Chief of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia.

According to the Minister of Internal Affairs, that result was possible thanks to the dedicated round-the-clock work of doctors, nurses and junior medical staff: “You, as real heroes, with risk for yourself have fought and continue to fight for lives and health of our colleagues”.

During the event, 26 employees and officers of medical organizations of the Russian MIA received state and departmental awards.

"I would like to express my gratitude to all medical personnel taking part in the fight against the new coronavirus infection, the staff providing medical and diagnostic process, for their dedicated work and contribution to the common cause," said in response the head of the Clinical Hospital of the MIA of Russia Medical and Health Unit in Moscow, Colonel of the Internal Service Sergey Mendel. He has been awarded the Certificate of Merit of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia.

Felix Grigoryan, the head of the trauma and orthopedic department of the Clinical Hospital of the Federal Budget Health Institution “Medical Unit of the MIA of Russia for St. Petersburg and the Leningrad Region”, also awarded with the Certificate of Merit of the Russian IMIA, thanked Vladimir Kolokoltsev and the ministry's leadership for the high evaluation of the work of the doctors: “Dear Vladimir Aleksandrovich, let me thank you for such a high assessment of my work, my contribution. But this is not just my work, this is the work of my team, the whole hospital, its doctors, nurses, junior medical staff and all the outpatient services”.

“For me, this high state award is not only a great honor, which obliges a lot, but also a good incentive for further work. I assure you, Comrade Minister, that we will continue to do everything possible to ensure that police officers recover and return to service as soon as possible,” said the head of the Central Polyclinic No.1 of the Russian MIA, Lieutenant Colonel of the Internal Service Natalia Farkhutdinova, who was awarded the title of “Honored Doctor of the Russian Federation” by the decree of the President of the Russian Federation.

Vladimir Kolokoltsev wished all the staff of the medical service of the Russian MIA good health, new professional successes and well-being.