Deputy-Minister of Internal Affairs of the Russian Federation, Police Lieutenant-General Vitaly Shulika, took part in an extended Collegium meeting of the MIA of Russia Administration for the Sakhalin Region, held in the video conferencing mode, which summarized the results of the operational and service activities of 2020.

The meeting was also attended by the Governor of the Sakhalin Region Valery Limarenko, the Prosecutor of the Sakhalin Region Vyacheslav Shaybekov, the Head of the Investigation Administration for the Sakhalin Region of the Investigative Committee of the Russian Federation, Baelikto Bazarov, the Head of the FSB Department for the Sakhalin Region Andrei Potocki, the Chief of the regional office of the Rosgvardia Vitaly Kharchev, as well as the leadership and personnel of the MIA Regional Administration.

Addressing the participants of the event, Vitaly Shulika noted that the Sakhalin police have fulfilled the main tasks of fighting crime and maintaining law and order.

In his report, the Chief of the MIA of Russia Administration for the Sakhalin Region, police colonel Arsen Isagulov, stressed that in cooperation with law enforcement agencies and the executive authorities of the region, the operational situation was properly controlled, which allowed to reduce the crime rate.

Thus, over the past year there have been registered fewer grave crimes against the person, such as murders (-7.3%) and causing serious harm to health (-28.1%). There was a decrease in the number of selfish and violent offenses - acts of brigandage - by 24.1% and robberies by 30%. The number of thefts of other people's property decreased by 11.7%.

In addition, 300 economic crimes were detected by the regional police. This figure increased by 14.9%. Of those, 18 were directly related to encroachments on budgetary funds.

As a result of the activities of the Sakhalin police units, the overall crime solving rate in the region increased by 54.5 per cent.

During the Collegium there was held a ceremony of awarding distinguished officers, who were awarded departmental awards for high achievements in service activities and public order protection.

The participants also discussed in detail the work of the investigative and inquiry units, measures to counter crimes committed with the use of information and telecommunications technologies, issues of crime prevention in the adolescent environment and other important areas of activity.

In conclusion, Vitaly Shulika thanked the personnel of the MIA of Russia Administration for the Sakhalin Region for the work done and outlined a number of priority tasks for 2021.