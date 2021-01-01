“Officers of the Administration for Drug Control of the MIA of Russia GA for the Kemerovo Region, as a result of operational and search activities, detained “red-handed” two suspects in the illegal manufacture and sale of prohibited substances.

In an insulated tent set up in the woods near the village of Novy Gorodok, operatives found a drug lab. Canisters of reagents and precursors, laboratory equipment, generator, gas masks, gloves and other items allegedly used by the offenders to make a synthetic drug were seized.

In addition, a cache containing the drug was found among the trees in the snow. A study conducted at the Forensic Expert Center of the MIA of Russia GA for the Kemerovo Region confirmed that seized mephedrone weighed more than eight kilograms.

It was preliminarily established that the organizer of the production was a 24-year-old local resident. Specially for the creation of the workshop for the production of mephedrone, the offender chose a deserted area, and installed improvised traps on the approaches to the laboratory. He attracted his acquaintance to participation in the illegal activities. The tent was heated, and the production was carried out regardless of the weather. The accomplices packed the drug in a specially rented dormitory room.

The GA for Investigation of the MIA of Russia GA for the Kemerovo Region has instituted a criminal case on the grounds of crimes provided for by part 3 of Article 30 and part 5 of Article 228.1 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation. All the defendants are in custody,” said the official spokesperson for the Russian MIA Irina Volk.