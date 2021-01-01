Today, State Secretary - Deputy Minister of Internal Affairs of the Russian Federation Igor Zubov, via videoconferencing, took part in a meeting of the Collegium of the MIA of Russia Administration for the Lipetsk Region, which summed up the operational and service activities of the regional police in 2020.

The event was also attended by the Head of the Lipetsk Regional Administration Igor Artamonov, the Chairman of the Lipetsk Regional Council of Deputies Pavel Putilin, the Prosecutor of the Lipetsk Region Gennady Anisimov, the Head of the Investigation Administration for the Lipetsk Region of the Investigative Committee of the Russian Federation Yevgeny Shapovalov, the Head of the Rosgvardia regional Administration Sergey Shishmonin, and the acting chairman of the Lipetsk Regional Court Gennady Burkov.

Before the start of the Collegium's work, a ceremony was held to award distinguished employees and winners of the competition for the title of “The Best Territorial Body of the MIA of Russia at the city, inter-municipal and district levels of the Lipetsk region” for exemplary performance of official duties and success in work.

In his report, the Chief of the MIA of Russia Administration for the Lipetsk Region, Police Colonel Oleg Latunov, noted that despite the difficult sanitary and epidemiological situation, in 2020 the region's internal affairs authorities achieved positive results in certain areas of operational and service activities. The number of robberies decreased by 22.9%, there was a decrease of 21.1% in the number of vehicle thefts and a 24.2% decrease in burglaries.

Igor Zubov thanked the leaders and employees of the MIA of Russia Regional Administration for their efforts, thanks to which the Lipetsk Region managed to maintain a stable operational situation. The tasks for the coming period have been set, a complex of measures to counter the current types of crimes has been outlined.

For reference:

Last year, 545 economic crimes were detected in the Lipetsk Region. The compensated damage amounted to 219 million rubles.

More than 54 kilograms of narcotics were seized from illegal trafficking by the regional police, and more than 1,500 crimes in this area were revealed.

There has been noted a decrease in the total number of reported traffic accidents, as well as the number of children injured and killed in them. Fewer car accidents committed by drunk drivers were recorded.