Deputy-Minister of Internal Affairs of the Russian Federation, Police Lieutenant-General Vitaly Shulika, took part in an extended meeting of the Collegium of the MIA for the Kabardino-Balkar Republic held in videoconferencing mode.

The event was also attended by the Prosecutor of the Kabardino-Balkar Republic (KBR) Nikolay Khabarov, head of the administration of the head of the KBR, Mukhamed Kodzokov, secretary of the Economic and Public Security Council of the KBR Kazbek Tatuyev, Deputy head of the FSB Department for the KBR Mikhail Timokhin, head of the Russian Rosgvardia Department for the KBR Sergey Vasilyev, Chairman of the Public Council under the Ministry of Internal Affairs on the KBR Ruslan Makushev and MIA personnel.

The Minister of Internal Affairs of the Kabardino-Balkar Republic, Major General of the Police Vasily Pavlov, delivered a report on the results of operational and service activities in 2020. He noted that in the past year, in cooperation with the authorities of the republic and law enforcement agencies, control over the operational situation had been ensured, and the joint measures taken have helped to maintain the positive dynamics of crime reduction registered during recent years.

The total number of recorded crimes decreased, including the 2.1% decrease in gave and particularly grave crimes. The rate of crime detection has increased. The consistent work has helped to stabilize the situation on the streets and in public places.

According to the results of 2020, the activities of the MIA for the Kabardino-Balkar Republic helped to increase the level of citizens’ trust. According to the results of the opinion polls, the number of respondents who positively assessed the effectiveness of the internal affairs bodies increased to 45%, the confidence in the protection against criminal attacks was 46.3%, and 43.8% of respondents expressed their trust in the police officers.

Vasily Pavlov expressed his special gratitude to the head of the Kabardino-Balkar Republic, Kazbek Kokov, who last year handed over to two officers of the Ministry an apartment and a car for personal use.

In addition, on the initiative of the personnel of the MIA of Russia Division for the Urvansky District, in the city of Nartkale on the day of the 15th anniversary of the tragic events of 2005 in the city of Nalchik, a monument to 13 internal affairs officers of the district, who died while on duty in different years was opened.

The creation of the first police cadet class in Kabardino-Balkaria was a landmark event of 2020.

Vitaly Shulika, addressing the participants of the meeting, thanked the personnel of the republican police for the work done and outlined a number of priority tasks for the upcoming period.

At the end of the Collegium meeting, officers of the MIA for the Kabardino-Balkar Republic were marked with MIA awards for their contribution to the protection of public order and security in the city, as well as the achievements in the work.

For reference:

In 2020, the activities of an organized criminal group based on the commitment to radical-Islamic ideology and numbering 10 people who had committed serious and especially serious crimes of extremist nature were suppressed in the region.

Last year, two buildings were built and put into operation to accommodate the personnel of Migration Administration units providing public services to the population, and a new building for the Traffic Police sub-division of the MIA of Russia Division for the Tersky District.

Three families of officers who died in the line of duty and twelve active employees and pensioners received a one-time social payment for the purchase and construction of housing totaling about 35 million rubles.

With the support of the Russian MIA, the medical and sanitary unit of the republican MIA received a CT scanner, a digital fluorographic set, anesthesia machine and five Artificial Lung Ventilation apparatus.