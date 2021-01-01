Officers of the Administration for Economic Security and Combating the Corruption of the MIA of Russia GA for the Rostov Region found a fact of law breaching in the area of illegal entrepreneurship.

According to law enforcement officials, a 30-year-old businesswoman in 2018 purchased special equipment for decontamination of timber. After that, without a license to process lumber, for two years the woman was engaged in illegal business activities. For two years, with the help of the above mentioned equipment, the woman from Rostov illegally extracted an income of about ten million rubles.

Officers of the Division for Investigation of Crimes in the area serviced by Police Division No. 8 of the MIA of Russia GA for the city of Rostov-on-Don have instituted a criminal case against the suspect on the grounds of a crime under paragraph “b” of part 2 of Article 171 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation “Illegal Entrepreneurship”. This article presumes a maximum punishment in the form of imprisonment for a term of up to five years.