The investigation of the criminal case against 13 citizens accused of a series of insurance frauds has been completed by the investigator of the MIA of Russia Administration for the Omsk Region.

It was established that during 2016-2018 the defendants staged 30 traffic accidents in the territory of the regional center. The organizer of illegal activities was a 34-year-old resident of the city of Omsk. He involved in the group his relative and acquaintances.

According to the investigation, the organizer developed scenarios of traffic accidents, which entailed either the receipt of maximum insurance compensation, or the failure to bring the “guilty” party of a car accident to administrative responsibility.

The group members had premises adapted for car body and paint work, where cars, damaged as a result of the crimes they had organized, were repaired to minimize the cost of vehicles restoring.

After organizing the car collisions, the defendants took measures to document the traffic accident, documents were handed over to insurance companies. On the basis of the materials presented, the defendants received payments.

In total, the material damage caused to 9 insurance companies exceeded 9 million rubles. In addition, attempts were made to illegally obtain more than 600,000 rubles.

Based on the totality of the collected evidence, including the testimony of witnesses, the conclusions of forensic examinations - traceological and handwriting examinations, the organizer and accomplices have been charged with crimes under the parts 2 and 4 of Article 159.5 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation “Insurance Fraud”, as well as in the attempt to commit two more episodes of similar crimes.

The criminal case with the indictment approved by the prosecutor will be submitted to the court for consideration on the merits.