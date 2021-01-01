The duty-unit of the MIA of Russia Administration for Komsomolsk-on-Amur received a statement from a local resident with a request to bring to justice unknown persons who had fraudulently stolen his money amounting to about two million rubles.

According to the victim, last summer on the Internet he saw an advertisement of a financial company. Brokers offered to place bets on the stock exchange, thereby getting a quick and substantial profit. The man went to the website specified by the offenders and sent an application.

Later, he was contacted by a consultant, who told him that to earn money it was necessary to download an application and get registered in it. As a result, the man for several months, was maintaining contacts with the “consultants” and sent them money, hoping for subsequent profit.

In total, the victim transferred about one million 900,000 rubles to the current account of the trading platform.

When the man decided to withdraw the money earned from the account, he faced problems. Pseudo-brokers did not allow that happen under various pretexts. The applicant realized that a wrongful act had been committed against him and turned to the police.

The criminal case was instituted in accordance with the features of a crime stipulated by part 4 of Article 159 of the Russian Criminal Code “Fraud”. Persons involved in the commission of the crime are being identified.