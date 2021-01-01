The duty-unit of the MIA of Russia Administration for Komsomolsk-on-Amur received a statement from a local resident with a request to bring to justice unknown persons who had fraudulently stolen his money amounting to about two million rubles.
According to the victim, last summer on the Internet he saw an advertisement of a financial company. Brokers offered to place bets on the stock exchange, thereby getting a quick and substantial profit. The man went to the website specified by the offenders and sent an application.
Later, he was contacted by a consultant, who told him that to earn money it was necessary to download an application and get registered in it. As a result, the man for several months, was maintaining contacts with the “consultants” and sent them money, hoping for subsequent profit.
In total, the victim transferred about one million 900,000 rubles to the current account of the trading platform.
When the man decided to withdraw the money earned from the account, he faced problems. Pseudo-brokers did not allow that happen under various pretexts. The applicant realized that a wrongful act had been committed against him and turned to the police.
The criminal case was instituted in accordance with the features of a crime stipulated by part 4 of Article 159 of the Russian Criminal Code “Fraud”. Persons involved in the commission of the crime are being identified.
All materials of the site of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of the Russian Federation may be reproduced in any media, on Internet servers or in any other media without restrictions on the volume and timing of the publication.
This permission equally applies to newspapers, magazines, radio stations, TV channels, sites and pages on the Internet. The only prerequisite for a reprint or relay is a reference to the source.
For reprints no prior permission from the Ministry of Internal Affairs of the Russian Federation is required.