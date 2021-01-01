In Togliatti, police precinct officers suppressed the fact of fictitious registration at the place of stay of foreign citizens. According to the police, a local resident born in 1988 illegally registered 16 foreign nationals with the migration register at the place of her registration and residence in an apartment building located on Moscow Avenue. At the same time, the woman did not intend to provide those citizens with accommodation.

The suspect was warned by the police about responsibility in case of violation of the migration law, but still committed the offense.

The resident of Togliatti admitted her guilt and explained that she had received a monetary reward for that service.

The Inquiry unit of Police Division No. 24 of the MIA of Russia Administration for the city of Togliatti instituted a criminal case against the suspect on features of a crime under Article 322.3 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation “Fictitious registration of a foreign citizen or stateless person at the place of stay in the Russian Federation”. The sanctions of the incriminated article presume a punishment in the form of imprisonment for a term of up to 3 years.