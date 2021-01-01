“The Investigation Administration of the MIA of Russia Administration for the Lipetsk Region completed the preliminary investigation of criminal cases against 8 members of a criminal community accused of committing crimes under articles 174.1, 210, 228.1 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation.

It was established that the offenders had organized a network of interregional channels for the supply of synthetic drugs to the Central Federal District and their contactless distribution through on-line stores.

The community had a complex structure with a distinct hierarchy. It included so-called curators, operators, wholesalers and cache-fillers. Interaction between the sub-units, as well as within them was based solely on conspiratorial remote communication, including through Internet messengers.

Distribution and legalization of criminal proceeds were carried out using cryptocurrency systems.

As a result of operational and investigative measures, eight active members of the criminal organization were detained by officers of the Administration for Drug Control of the MIA of Russia Administration for the Lipetsk Region together with colleagues from the Vladimir Region. Currently, the circumstances of 59 episodes of their illegal activities have been established.

The criminal cases with the indictments approved by the prosecutor will be submitted to the Oktyabrsky District Court of the city of Lipetsk for consideration on the merits,” said the official representative of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia Irina Volk.