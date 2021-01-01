“Officers of the Main Directorate of Economic Security and Combating the Corruption of the Russian MIA together with colleagues from the Ministry of Internal Affairs for the Republic of Mordovia, suppressed the activities of the interregional criminal community, whose members were suspected of organization of illegal gambling in the territory of constituent entities of the Russian Federation.

For illegal activities, the offenders used gambling equipment, the Internet and an express mining system, consisting of terminals with access to cloud mining of one of the cryptocurrencies.

The community had a clear hierarchy, the role of each participant was clearly defined. IP telephony and messengers were used for conspiracy, as well as special systems of access to illegal gambling.

According to preliminary estimates, the income from the illegal activities exceeded 100 million rubles.

Criminal cases on the grounds of crimes provided for by Articles 171.2, 146, 174.1 and 210 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation have been investigated and sent to court by the Investigation Administration for the Republic of Mordovia of the Investigative Committee of Russia.

As a result of operational-search measures, 11 alleged organizer and active members of the community were detained. For six of them the court has chosen a preventive measure in the form of remand in custody, for one - in the form of a ban on certain acts, and four others are under a recognizance of non-exit and proper conduct.

Police officers with the help of Rosgvardia fighters conducted more than 30 searches in the offices, warehouses and living premises of the group members in Moscow, Moscow and Penza regions, as well as the Republic of Mordovia.

In addition, the police seized computers, electronic data carriers, telephones, bank cards, bill acceptors, thermal printers and other equipment, as well as cash in the amount of more than 4.5 million rubles. In addition, the police found and seized financial documents, draft records, seals of various legal entities involved in the illegal activities, other documents and items relevant to the investigation of the criminal case.

Further measures are being taken aimed at identifying all members of the criminal community and possible additional facts of their illegal activities,” said the official representative of the Russian MIA Irina Volk.