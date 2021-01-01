“Officers of the MIA of Russia Main Directorate for Criminal Investigation and the MIA of Russia Administration for the Arkhangelsk Region, together with representatives of the regional office of the Russian Federal Security Service and with the assistance of the security unit of Sberbank of Russia, detained suspects in a robbery attack on a branch of the credit organization.

The crime was committed on December 30 last year. An unknown masked man entered the office and, after spraying gas, openly stole from a bank employee a cash-collection bag with money in Russian rubles and foreign currency. The damage amounted to more than 21 million rubles.

Investigation Administration of the MIA of Russia Administration for the city of Vologda initiated a criminal case on the grounds of an offense under part 4 of Article 162 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation.

CCTV footage was examined during the operation. Police attention was drawn by the specific features of the attacker’s behavior, which were typical for an athlete engaged in weightlifting. When studying the identity of possible suspects in the crime, the police found a man with a going in for such a sport.

As a result of the measures taken, two residents of Arkhangelsk were found to be involved in the crime. One of them is the head of the security service of one of the shopping centers. The second defendant is an employee of a private security company, which has been servicing the bank branch. According to the investigation, he assisted in the development of the plan of robbery attack and ensured conditions for its implementation, being in the workplace on the day of the crime.

The major part of the stolen money was seized during searches in the apartment of relatives of one of the offenders. The cache was equipped inside the piano. His possible accomplice had a large sum of cash found in the sub-hood space of his car.

The suspects were detained pursuant to Article 91 of the Criminal Procedure Code of the Russian Federation. The issue of selecting a preventive measure with regard to the detainees is being considered. The criminal investigation is ongoing,” said the official Spokesperson for the Russian MIA Irina Volk.