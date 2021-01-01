Deputy-Minister of Internal Affairs of the Russian Federation, Police Lieutenant-General Vitaly Shulika in video conferencing mode took part in the meetings of the Collegiums of the MIA of Russia Administration for the Kamchatka Territory and the MIA of Russia Administration for the city of Sevastopol.

The event in Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky was attended by the acting governor of the Kamchatka Territory Sergey Nekhayev, First Deputy Chairman of the Legislative Assembly of the Kamchatka Territory Andrei Kopylov, Chief Federal Inspector for the Kamchatka Territory Eduard Yagodka, the prosecutor of the Kamchatka Territory Dmitry Rychagov, the heads of the bodies and units of the territorial GA.

Police Major General Mikhail Kiselyov delivered a report on the results of the work in 2020. He noted that last year the number of cases of intentional infliction of serious harm to health decreased by 9.2%. There was a 25% decrease in the number of reported robbery attacks, 10.1% decrease in robberies and 3.6% in thefts. Crime solving rate in the region increased by 0.6% to 62.7%, which is higher than the average for Russia and the Far-Easter Federal District. According to the results of last year, the Administration for Drug Control of the MIA of Russia Administration for the Kamchatka Territory ranks first among the regional units of the Far Eastern Federal District and is among the top three in Russia.

Vitaly Shulika thanked the personnel of the MIA Administration for their work and outlined ways to improve the efficiency of operational and service activities.

Acting Governor of the Kamchatka Territory Sergey Nekhayev and First Deputy Chairman of the Legislative Assembly of the Kamchatka Territory Andrei Kopylov presented police officers with certificates, thank-you letters and valuable gifts.

The extended meeting of the Collegium was also held in the MIA of Russia Administration for Sevastopol. The event was attended by the chairman of the Legislative Assembly of the city Vladimir Nemtsev, Deputy Governor of the city Aleksey Parikin, prosecutor of the city of Sevastopol Mark Bolshedvorsky, Chief of the FSB Department for the Republic of Crimea and the city of Sevastopol Leonid Mikhailuk, heads of law enforcement agencies, representatives of the executive authorities of the city, heads of structural units and territorial bodies of the city MIA Administration.

In his report, the Chief of the MIA of Russia Administration for Sevastopol, police colonel Pavel Gishchenko, noted that in 2020 a set of measures to improve the efficiency of the services and units of the MIA of Russia Administration for Sevastopol was implemented. A stable operational environment remained was maintained in the city, law and order were ensured.

Vitaly Shulika outlined the problems in the activities of the MIA Administration for the city, stressed the need of taking additional measures to prevent and solve crimes, as well as to ensure public order and security in the territory of Sevastopol. Deputy-Minister of Internal Affairs also focused on the need of improving the system of public services provision, of increasing the level of information support for the police and strengthening the material and technical base.

During the meeting of the Collegium, distinguished employees of the city police were awarded for exemplary performance of official duties and achievements in work.