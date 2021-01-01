Deputy-Minister of Internal Affairs of the Russian Federation, Police Colonel-General Arkady Gostev took part in an extended Collegium meeting of the MIA of Russia GA for the Moscow Region, held in the video conferencing mode, which summarized the results of the operational and service activities of the Moscow Region police in 2020.

The event was also attended by the Governor of the Moscow Region Andrey Vorobyov, Deputy Chairman of the Moscow Region Government - head of the General Directorate of Regional Security of the Moscow Region Roman Karatayev, Moscow Region Prosecutor Sergei Zabaturin, representatives of other state authorities and the public.

The Chief of the MIA of Russia GA, Lieutenant General of the Police Viktor Paukov, stressed in his report that the analysis of the main crime indicators for 2020 reflected the stability of the criminal situation in the Moscow Region. The tasks were fulfilled, despite the fact that last year the police officers were serving in difficult sanitary and epidemiological conditions.

The police continued working actively on combating the organized crime. During the reporting period, the involvement of organized groups and criminal communities in the commission of almost five hundred crimes was proved. Criminal investigation officers suppressed the activity of 4 gangs, which were charged with committing 13 robberies and two murders.

The activities of 40 organized groups, consisting of 189 members, which are responsible for 255 committed crimes have been documented.

As part of the fight against corruption, 323 persons have been prosecuted. A total of 570 illegal acts in this category have been documented.

In the past year, 47 drug labs have been identified in the region. Some of them were found thanks to information received from residents. The total number of solved drug-related crimes increased by 7.4%. Almost one and a half tons of narcotic drugs were withdrawn from illicit trafficking.

Since 2020, the Government of the Moscow Region and the MIA of Russia GA for the Moscow Region are implementing a joint project aimed at obtaining genomic profiles of previously convicted persons. As part of this work, police officers transferred more than 2.5 thousand samples containing genomic information to the Bureau of Forensic Medicine. According to the results of the examinations, 15 persons involved in the commission of crimes, including grave and especially grave ones, have been identified.

In cooperation with the Government of the Moscow Region, positive results have been achieved in preventive work with road users. The number of road accidents decreased by 17%, the number of citizens killed in road traffic accidents - by 12%, and the number of injured - by 17%.

As part of the state programs of the Moscow Region, 7 new police stations have been opened for the internal affairs authorities, 124 vehicles, more than a thousand units of electronic and computer equipment as well as means for the individual protection of personnel in the face of the pandemic have been purchased.

In his speech, the Governor of the Moscow Region Andrey Vorobyov noted the coordinated and competent work of the GA staff during the pandemic. “I believe that the GA of Internal Affairs, the law enforcement segment, the authorities worked thoughtfully. The result is a fairly high level of trust at all levels of the government. It is obvious that the Moscow Region must meet all modern safety standards. It is very pleasant that the GA for the Moscow- Region is a leader in this area,” the speaker stressed.

Summing up the results of the Collegium, Deputy-Minister of Internal Affairs of the Russian Federation, Police Colonel-General Arkady Gostev praised the work of the Moscow Region police, thanked the personnel and set tasks for the upcoming period. “Restrictions and prohibitions imposed last year because of the spread of new coronavirus infection, have become a test for all areas of activity, including our law enforcement work. The first tasks were to ensure the safety of citizens in the new conditions, to preserve the personnel who had performed and was performing tasks in those difficult conditions. The complex of measures implemented by the Ministry and its territorial bodies to counter the challenges and threats to internal security has allowed to ensure full control over the operational situation in the country," Arkady Gostev said.

For reference:

In 2020, the integrated approach to the fight against crime allowed to maintain in the Moscow Region a tendency to the reduction of both the total number of registered crimes (by 4%), including grave and especially grave crimes (by 4%), and some of the most dangerous categories.

There decreased the number of murders (by 15%), robbery attacks (by 26%), robberies (by 7%), thefts (by 12%), including burglaries (by 11%), motor vehicles (by 26%), cases of extortion (by 24%).

Last year, the internal affairs authorities of the Moscow Region solved 47,000 crimes. More than 32,000 persons who have committed criminal offenses have been identified.

Implementation of a set of preventive measures, the organization of the work of police crews in the system of unified deployment contributed to reduction in the number of crimes committed in public places (by 7%), including those committed on the street (by 10%).

Using the capabilities of the law enforcement segment of the hardware and software complex “Safe City” there were solved 1994 crimes and revealed more than 8,000 administrative offenses.