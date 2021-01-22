Today, the State Secretary - Deputy Minister of Internal Affairs of the Russian Federation Igor Zubov in the video conferencing mode took part in the work of the Collegium of the MIA of Russia Administration for the Belgorod Region. During the meeting, the results of operational and service activities in 2020 were summed up.

The event was attended by the Chief Federal Inspector for the Belgorod Region, Aleksandr Zakorzhevsky, and the Prosecutor of the Belgorod Region, Vladimir Torgovchenkov.

Before the beginning of the Collegium, its participants traditionally with a minute of silence paid tribute to the memory of fallen police officers. Flowers were laid to the high-relief “Soldiers of Law and Order”.

Then there was a ceremony of awarding officers of the regional police administration, who had achieved high results in operational and service activities.

In his report, the Chief of the MIA of Russia Administration for the Belgorod Region, Police Major General Vasily Umnov, noted that the crime rate in the region remained one of the lowest among the regions of the Central Federal Districts.

In 2020, the number of robberies decreased by 36 percent, and the number of burglaries decreased by 30 percent. There has also been registered a decrease in the number of vehicle thefts and robbery attacks.

Addressing the participants of the event, Igor Zubov thanked the leadership and personnel of the MIA Administration for the work done and noted that the Belgorod Region remained one of the safest regions not only in the Central Federal District, but also in Russia. The State Secretary - Deputy Minister has identified priorities of further improving the efficiency of the police units in the region.

For reference:

Last year, more than 1,100 drug-trafficking crimes were suppressed in the Belgorod Region. The police seized more than 500 kilograms of drugs

There has been noted a decrease in the total number of reported traffic accidents, as well as the number of people injured and killed in them.

The citizens’ confidence rate in the Belgorod police increased to 67.5%.