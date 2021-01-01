“The Investigative Department of the Internal Affairs Administration for the Moscow Metro of the MIA of Russia GA for the city of Moscow has completed a preliminary investigation of the criminal case against three defendants charged with hooliganism.

As previously reported, in February 2020, in the electric train heading from “Polezhayevskaya” Metro Station to the station “Ulitsa 1950 Goda” of the Taganskaya-Krasnopresnenskaya Line, one of the passengers fell down, simulating a sudden attack. At this time, his accomplices began to shout phrases about a dangerous viral infection in him. Thus, they artificially provoked anxiety among the citizens who were nearby. The offenders urged everyone to quickly leave the carriage, thereby destabilizing the normal operation of the subway and endangering passengers.

All participants of hooligan actions were detained. They were two residents of the capital and a native of one of the neighboring countries. It turned out that the defendants had planned in advance the commission of the illegal act in the Moscow Metro.

The Inquiry Division of the Internal Affairs Administration at the Moscow Metro of the MIA of Russia GA for the City of Moscow instituted a criminal case on the grounds of an offense under part 1 of Article 213 of the Russian Criminal Code. The case was subsequently re-qualified to part 2 of Article 213 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation and transferred to the Investigation Department of the Internal Affairs Administration for the Moscow Metro of the MIA of Russia GA for the city of Moscow.

Currently, the criminal case with the indictment approved by the prosecutor has been submitted to the Presnensky District Court of the city of Moscow for consideration on the merits,” said the official representative of the MIA of Russia Irina Volk.