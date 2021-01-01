“Police are calling the public to be vigilant in connection with the activity of telephone scammers.

According to the MIA of Russia and the Central Bank of the Russian Federation, phone scammers began applying recently a new way of psychological impact on bank customers. The offenders introduce themselves as officers of the Russian MIA or other law enforcement agencies and report that a criminal case has been opened against the interlocutor on the application of a CBR representative.

Having received fraudulently personal data, payment card data, information about transactions committed on them and other information, the scammers use them to steal savings from the accounts of citizens.

The Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia explains that in case of instituting a criminal case against a citizen, a summons to the police office investigator or interrogator is officially sent to the postal address of his place of residence. The summons can be sent both within the framework of a criminal case, and within the framework of pre-investigation check, other procedural actions. If during a telephone conversation a stranger refers to a criminal case initiated by the Bank of Russia - it is an offender.

Dear citizens, if you receive a call and the caller introduces himself as a police officer or officer of other law enforcement agencies, contact the duty-unit of the body indicated by the interlocutor and check whether he or she actually serves there.

You should not give confidential information about your accounts and bank cards to unknown persons,” said the MIA of Russia Spokesperson Irina Volk.

On the official website of the Russian MIA you can get acquainted with memos and social videos about methods of theft of money and get recommendations on how to avoid becoming a victim of fraud.

(https://мвд.рф/pamjatki, https://мвд.рф/Videoarhiv/Socialnaja_reklama)