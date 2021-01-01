Mayor of Moscow Sergei Sobyanin, First Deputy-Minister of Internal Affairs of the Russian Federation, Police Colonel-General Aleksandr Gorovoy and (in video conference mode) personnel of the Moscow GA took part in the extended meeting of the Moscow Police Collegium.

The Chief of the MIA of Russia GA for Moscow, Lieutenant General Oleg Baranov, delivered a report on the results of the work. He noted that in 2020, despite the difficult sanitary and epidemiological situation in the city, the Moscow police managed to maintain control over the operational situation.

The police ensured the safety of citizens during more than 11,000 mass events, which involved 12 million citizens and guests of the capital.

In 2020, the “Safe City” video surveillance system of Moscow made a significant contribution to identifying the persons who had committed crimes. 5,085 offenses were solved with its help.

The GA continued working actively on combating the organized crime. Last year, law enforcement bodies solved 4,750 crimes committed by organized groups or criminal communities. More than 11,000 crimes of economic nature have been identified, more than 2.6 thousand persons have been brought to justice. The compensated damage amounted to 91.5 billion rubles.

More than 4,000 drug crimes have been solved as part of the fight against drug trafficking. 730 kg of narcotic, psychotropic and potent substances, as well as over 8.7 kg of smoking mixtures were withdrawn from the illegal trafficking.

Oleg Baranov informed that in 2020 more than 7.9 thousand traffic accidents were registered on the roads of the capital, and the predominant types of such accidents remained collisions and cases of hitting pedestrians.

Ensuring migration security is an important task of the capital's law enforcement bodies. In the area of illegal migration, 81.3 thousand administrative offences have been identified. Police officers have revealed more than 7.4 thousand cases of illegal employment.

Significant attention to the development of the logistics base of the MIA of Russia GA for the city of Moscow, as well as the creation of comfortable conditions for service is paid by the Government of Moscow. Thus, in 2020, there was completed the construction of the MIA of Russia Inter-Municipal Division “Kommunarsky” of Moscow and the MIA of Russia Division for the Kotlovka District of Moscow. The designing and building of the MIA of Russia Division for the Beskudnikovsky District of Moscow is also underway.

First Deputy-Minister of Internal Affairs of the Russian Federation, Police Colonel-General Aleksandr Gorovoy thanked the personnel of the Moscow police for the work done and outlined the tasks to ensure the safety of residents and visitors of the capital in the coming period.

“At the initiative of the Mayor of Moscow, the Center for Automated Recording of Administrative Offenses in the Field of Traffic (CAFAP) is being created today for constituent entities of the Central Federal District. Servers are being installed, programs are being finalized. It is not only about the systemization of video-recording of offenses, but the systemic work, which has been carried out in the capital and led to the fact that last year the number of persons killed in road accidents amounted to 2.9 per 100,000 population. This is the lowest value among the constituent entities of the Russian Federation,” stressed Aleksandr Gorovoy.

In his turn, the mayor of the capital emphasized that the previous year the entire activities of the Moscow GA were carried out in difficult conditions. In the risk zones there were many population groups, but in the front line there were also law enforcement officers, thanks to whom it became possible to ensure the compliance with sanitary requirements and preserve largely the normal life of the whole city and its economy and save a large number of lives of Muscovites. The police ensured order on transport, in shopping malls and on the streets of Moscow every day, contacting a huge number of people.

“Thanks to the efforts of law enforcement authorities, we managed to deter crime, and even to significantly reduce it. The number of crimes decreased in the city not by itself, but only due to the dedicated work of law enforcement authorities, - said Mayor of Moscow Sergei Sobyanin. - But we have seen a surge of new information crimes. We see whole crime layers moving into this sphere. This is a serious challenge, and to meet it, we need to tune-in the work with new high-tech crimes, to introduce new technologies, approaches and organization of activities”.

The Mayor of the Capital Sergei Sobyanin thanked the police for their work and handed over new cars for the road patrol service of the Moscow police. The vehicle fleet has been replenished with 10 BMW 530d cars, the units of the Moscow State Traffic Safety Inspectorate will receive additionally 300 glass tint measuring devices, 200 breath-analyzers and 2 mobile biometric complexes will additionally appear.

At the Collegium meeting, officers of the Moscow Police were marked with state awards for their contribution to the protection of public order and security in the city, as well as the achievements in the work. The awards were also handed to the heads of district offices, who had become the best in the capital.