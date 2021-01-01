On December 29, 2020, the Russian Government issued a resolution No. 2345 “On the approval of the Rules for the setting, adjustment and redistribution between the constituents of the Russian Federation of the quota for issuing temporary residence permits to foreign nationals and stateless persons in the Russian Federation, setting and use of its reserve and the Rules for distribution of quotas for the issuance of temporary residence permits to foreign nationals and stateless persons in the Russian Federation by commissions formed in the constituents of the Russian Federation” (hereinafter - the resolution).

The issuance of temporary residence permits to foreign nationals and stateless persons (further a foreign national) in the Russian Federation (the temporary residence permit) is carried out within the annual quota set by the Government of the Russian Federation.

The Ministry of Internal Affairs of the Russian Federation, based on an analysis of proposals to determine the quota received from the executive authorities of constituent entities of the Russian Federation, and with account of the information on foreign nationals living in the territory of the Russian Federation in the current calendar year, on their number in the constituent entities of the Russian Federation is preparing proposals to determine a quota for the Russian Federation as a whole and separately for each constituent entity of the Russian Federation, as well as to set the reserve quota for the Russian Federation of no more than 30 per cent of the quota set for the Russian Federation as a whole.

The decision to determine the quota, as well as to set a reserve quota for the next calendar year, is taken by the Government of the Russian Federation no later than November 30 of the currents year.

The quota set for the current calendar year can be adjusted to increase or decrease it by redistributing the inexhaustible quota among the constituent entities of the Russian Federation.

The basis for consideration by commissions formed in the constituent entities of the Russian Federation, the issue of quota distribution is the receipt of an application-form for the allocation of a quota for issuing a temporary residence permit to a foreign national (the application form).

The Commission considers the application form within 30 working days from the date of its registration by the territorial body of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of the Russian Federation. The decision to allocate a quota or to refuse its allocation requested by the application-form (further - the decision) is taken by a majority of the votes of the members of the commission present at the meeting.

The resolution of the Government of the Russian Federation of April 4, 2003 No. 193 “On the approval of the Rules on setting quota for issuing temporary residence permits to foreign nationals in the Russian Federation” was recognized as invalid.