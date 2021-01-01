The Police established that, in April of the previous year, a local resident born in 1975, illegally registered 35 foreign citizens at the place of his residence in an apartment building on the Lenin Street in the Tsentralny District of Togliatti, in the absence of plans to provide them with living quarters in the future.

During the interview, the man explained that he had been warned by the police about responsibility in case of violation of migration laws, but still committed the offense.

The suspect has no previous convictions and is not officially employed. The man pleaded guilty in full and explained that he had rendered that service for a monetary reward.

The Inquiry unit of Police Division No. 24 of the MIA of Russia Administration for the city of Togliatti instituted a criminal case against the suspect on features of a crime under Article 322.3 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation “Fictitious registration of a foreign citizen or stateless person at the place of stay in the Russian Federation”. The sanctions of the incriminated article presume a punishment in the form of imprisonment for a term of up to 3 years. Currently, the materials of the criminal case have been sent to Court for consideration on the merits.