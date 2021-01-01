On December 30, 2020, Federal Law No. 538-FZ “On amending Article 1281 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation” was issued.
According to the amendment, Article 1281 “Defamation” of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation is supplemented with a provision that establishes criminal liability for defamation committed in public using information and telecommunications networks, including the Internet, or committed against several persons, including those not defined individually.
