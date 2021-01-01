“Officers of the MIA of Russia Inter-Municipal Division “Demyansky” of the Novgorod Region rescued a freezing 11-year-old boy who fell asleep in the snow.

The day before about 9 p.m., police Senior Precinct officer, Major of the Police Aleksey Skorodumov, received a call from a resident of the village of Velyo-Stany. The woman said that a few hours ago her 11-year-old son left the house and they could not find him on their own.

Aleksey Skorodumov and his colleagues, criminal investigation operative police Senior Sergeant Valery Arefiev and senior juvenile inspector police Major Natalia Popova, went in search of the child.

When the police arrived in the village, near the house they found footprints that led to the lake. Aleksey Skorodumov and Valery Arefiev walked about five kilometers across the ice of Lake Velyo and found a sleeping boy lying in a snowdrift on the opposite bank.

The air temperature that night dropped to -15 degrees. The police officers put their outer clothing on the child, took him in their arms and headed back. The commander of the search party “Nakhodka” Aleksandr Morzunov met them on a snowmobile and delivered them to the village.

Soon the boy found was handed over to medical staff, who gave him first aid, hospitalization was not required. Currently, nothing threatens his life and health,” said the official representative of the Russian Ministry of Internal Affairs Irina Volk.

The Chief of the MIA of Russia Administration for the Novgorod Region, Major-General of the Police Andrei Konovalov, decided to reward the officers for the demonstrated professionalism and determination.