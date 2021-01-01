“The investigative unit of the MIA of Russia Administration for the city of Yekaterinburg have completed a preliminary investigation of the criminal case against four local residents accused of theft, fraud and robbery.

According to the investigation, the defendants acted as part of an organized group from January 2018 to February 2020. Previously, all of them were engaged in the installation of household gas equipment, as well as electrical works.

The alleged organizer of the group, with a long criminal record, a 46-year-old resident of Yekaterinburg, formed a list of elderly residents of the city during his activities. It included not only the addresses of the tenants, but also the payment dates of their pension, as well as information about the personalities and characters of clients.

The group members, under the pretext of checking gas and electrical equipment, entered the apartments of pensioners, posing as employees of utility services. They persistently offered to elderly people buying a gas leak detector or voltage control relay for the electricity grid. Those who refused to pay for the devices and their installation were threatened with fines. As a result, the deceived people bought equipment at a price several times higher than the market price.

In addition, the detainees are accused of thefts and robbery. In some cases, noticing where pensioners were getting their savings from, the intruders distracted their attention and stole the money.

23 residents of Yekaterinburg and the Sverdlovsk Region were recognized as victims in the case. The damage from the unlawful activities of the offenders totaled 1,438,000 rubles.

The criminal case instituted on the grounds of crimes under Articles 158, 159 and 161 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation, with the indictment approved by the prosecutor has been submitted to the Verkh-Isetsky District Court of the city of Yekaterinburg, Sverdlovsk Region, for consideration on the merits,” said the official representative of the MIA of Russia Irina Volk.