“The Minister of Internal Affairs of the Russian Federation, General of the Police of the Russian Federation Vladimir Kolokoltsev signed an order awarding Police Senior Precinct Officer of the MIA of Russia Division for Arzamas, Major of the Police Dmitry Kurtashkin with the MIA of Russia medal “For Courage in the Name of Salvation”.

On January 14, a dormitory caught fire on the May 9th Street in the city of Arzamas in Nizhny Novgorod Region. At that time, Dmitry Kurtashkin was in a police point located in the next building. Hearing the noise, the policeman ran out into the street. He instantly assessed the situation and realized that inside the burning house there were people who needed urgent help.

The precinct immediately called emergency services to the scene. The entrance to the dormitory was completely filled with smoke, so the policeman had to enter the building through the second floor, climbing the heat supply pipe. He immediately began evacuating people - finding residents in smoke-filled corridors and rooms and directing them to the fire escape.

Dmitry Kurtashkin carried to the fire escape an eight-year-old boy and a seven-year-old girl who were in the dormitory without their parents and were totally confused. On the fifth floor, the smoke was so dense that the policeman had to act blindly. He went to cries for help, looked for victims and helped them get out onto the balcony of the fire exit.

One of the evacuated women suddenly remembered that there should be two sisters in the next room whose parents were not at home. The precinct returned to the fifth floor and found two frightened crying girls. Together with them he walked along the wall of the smoky corridor and led the children to the exit.

After handing over the little sisters to medics, the policeman, together with the specialized services, continued to evacuate the residents. Thanks to the selfless actions of the precinct officer, 30 people were led out of the burning building before the arrival of fire crews.

The professionalism and determination of police Major Dmitry Kurtashkin, shown in an emergency situation, allowed to save lives and prevent severe consequences,” said the Russian MIA Spokesperson Irina Volk.