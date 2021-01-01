In Kungur, the verdict was announced to a 46-year-old local woman who had previously worked in pre-school education. She was found guilty of a crime under part 4 of Article 159 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation, “Fraud committed on a particularly large scale”.

During the investigation it was found that the woman, being the head of a private kindergarten, had appropriated budget funds. To this end, during 2015-2018 she provided documents to the Ministry of Education and Science of the Perm Territory containing deliberately false information. The woman deliberately overstated the number of pupils in the attendance records of children's groups in order to increase the amount of subsidies. As a result of fraudulent actions, the budget of the Perm Territory suffered a material damage of more than 2.5 million rubles.

The court found the citizen guilty of committing the incriminated crime and sentenced her to a 3 years prison term (suspended) with a trial period of 3 years. The culprit is also obliged to compensate for the damage caused.