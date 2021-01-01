In the Krasnoyarsk Territory, the Investigative Division of the MIA of Russia Inter-District Administration for the closed territorial unit “Zheleznogorsk” instituted a criminal case against a 43-year-old woman, who is suspected of fraud totaling more than 2.5 million rubles.

The investigation found that from 2017 to 2018, the suspect, working as a real estate agent, used the personal data of her acquaintances to obtain targeted loans for the purchase of real estate in one of the micro-loan organizations.

Police found that the offender had convinced the victims that, for formal reasons, she could not apply for a targeted loan to purchase real estate for a family with children who risked being thrown out “into the street”. The suspect asked her friends to open a bank account, to which borrowed funds intended to complete the transaction would be transferred. The woman explained that she would cash the money and give it to the buyer, who would pay the loan. However, using the passport details of the victims and their account numbers, the suspect received and cashed six loans within a year. The fraudulently received funds were spent by her on her own needs.

As a result, the illegal actions of the offender inflicted a damage totaling about 2.5 million rubles.

Investigation Unit of the MIA of Russia Inter-District Administration for the closed territorial unit “Zheleznogorsk” instituted a criminal case against the local woman without a criminal record, born in 1977, on the grounds of an offense under part 4 of Article 159 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation “Fraud”. At the request of the investigation, the court has chosen against her a measure of restraint in the form of house arrest. The sanction of the incriminated part of the Article provides for a maximum punishment in the form of imprisonment for a term of up to 10 years.