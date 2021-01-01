While checking the information obtained by operatives, officers of the MIA of Russia Division for the city of Armavir together with the FSB of Russia Department for the Krasnodar Territory detained two local residents aged 33 and 36 on suspicion of providing fictitious education documents when applying for a job in a medical institution.

It was established that the suspects worked as orderlies in one of the hospitals in the city, and then at various times last year purchased in Armavir fake diplomas of secondary vocational education, containing false information about the graduation from the local medical college. After that, the offenders provided fictitious documents to the HR department of the city hospital for transfer to the position of paramedics. However, at the check of the documents it turned out that the men had not studied at the specified educational institution.

Currently the Investigation unit of the MIA of Russia Division for the city of Armavir have instituted criminal proceedings against the suspect on the grounds of the crime under part 3 of Article 327 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation “Forgery, manufacture or trafficking of forged documents, state awards, stamps, seals or forms”. The sanction of this article presumes a maximum punishment in the form of imprisonment for a term of up to one years. For the period of the inquest, the applied to them preventive measure is an obligation to appear. They have been also transferred to a lower position of ambulance disinfectants, which does not require medical education.