Investigators of the Investigative Department of the Ministry of Internal Affairs for the Republic of Buryatia have completed the investigation of the criminal case charging two local residents of crimes under the paragraphs “a”, “b” of part 6 of Article 171.1 and paragraphs “a”, “b” of part 2 of Article 171.3 of the Russian Criminal Code. The materials of the criminal cases with the indictment have been sent to court for consideration on the merits.

The fact of illegal activity was revealed by the police during a complex of operational and search measures carried out from October 2019 to June 2020.

During the investigation it was found that two organizers of the group without a respective license carried out illegal production of ethanol, alcohol and alcohol-containing products totaling 3 million 790 thousand rubles. Subsequently, members of the organized criminal group sold counterfeit alcohol products to individuals in the capital of Buryatia.

The investigation unit, under the operational support of the Department of Economic Security and Combating the Corruption of the MIA of Russia Administration for Ulan-Ude, during searches at storage and production sites, seized about 15,000 bottles of alcoholic products and at least 8,000 liters of alcohol-containing liquid, as well as various equipment and items intended for the production of alcoholic products (barrels, hoses, dispensers, alcohol meters, labels, corks, stamps).

The organizers of the illegal activities, two residents of the republican center, 48 and 21 years old, are charged with illegal production, acquisition, transportation, storage for the purpose of marketing and marketing of unmarked alcohol and alcohol-containing products on a particularly large scale.

Investigations against other participants in illegal activities are on-going.