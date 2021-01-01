“Statistical data on the state of crime in the Russian Federation for 7 months of 2020 indicate a decrease in the number of registered crimes against the person. Compared to last year, their number decreased by 5.1%, including the 3.2% decrease in murders and attempted murders and the 6.7% decrease in intentional infliction of serious harm to health.

The number of citizens killed in criminal assaults decreased by 5.2%. The number of people who have suffered serious harm to health - by 6.9%.

Following the results of 2020, there was a decrease in the number of acts of brigandage - by 21.7%, robberies - by 16.2%, the total number of thefts - by 3%, including burglaries - by 22.6% and theft of vehicles - by 27.1%.

Statistics confirm the effectiveness of preventive work with minors carried out by units of the Russian MIA. The number of crimes committed by them and involving them decreased by 9.1% in 2020.

Last year, 2.5% less criminal acts were committed by persons under the influence of alcohol and 14.7% less crimes committed in a state of drug intoxication.

Criminal activity in the migration sphere has decreased. The number of crimes committed in Russia by foreign nationals and stateless persons decreased by 1.5% and of crimes committed against them - by 4.9%.

It has become safer in public places. Street crime has decreased. Thus, in the streets, squares, parks and gardens there were registered 9.9% less crime, including the decrease in robberies - by 24.8%, thefts - by 18.5%, acts of brigandage - by 23.3%.

The operational situation at transport facilities remains stable. There the number of registered illegal acts decreased by 7.3%, including a decrease by 7.1% - in grave and especially grave offenses.

In 2020 there were registered 9.5% fewer offenses in the sphere of family relations, including a decrease by 15.8% in the number of facts of intentional inflicting of grievous bodily harm, a decrease by 13.5% - of moderate harm and by 10% - of minor harm to health.

The total number of crimes registered in the country increased by 1%, grave and especially grave crimes - by 14%. The main factor of the growth of serious crimes in 2020 was the increase in the number of criminal acts of this category committed with the use of information and telecommunication technologies.

During the reporting period, the number of crimes committed with the use of information and telecommunications technologies increased by 73.4%, including the offenses committed with the use of the Internet which increased by 91.3%, and those committed with the use of the mobile communications - increased by 88.3%.

Thanks to the effective work of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia and well-established interaction with other law enforcement agencies, the operational situation in all constituent entities of the Russian Federation remains stable and controlled,” said the official representative of the MIA of Russia Irina Volk.