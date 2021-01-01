“On the night between January 18 and 19 Orthodox believers in Russia celebrated the Feast of the Epiphany. About 9,500 religious events were held, in which more than 1.2 million people participated.
Public order during the services and in places of mass bathing were ensured by more than 39.3 thousand police officers who served in cooperation with the Rosgvardia personnel, employees of private security organizations, representatives of people's voluntary squads and public formations.
No violations of public order were allowed,” said the official representative of the MIA of Russia Irina Volk.
