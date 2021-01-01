The Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia, as part of the implementation of paragraph “a” of part 1 of the List of instructions of the President of the Russian Federation following a meeting with members of the working group on the preparation of proposals for amendments to the Constitution of the Russian Federation of July 3, 2020, (approved on July 30, 2020 No. Pr-1200), developed a draft Decree of the President of the Russian Federation “On amending the Regulations on the procedure for taking the Oath of a citizen of the Russian Federation, approved by the Decree of the President of the Russian Federation dated November 14, 2017 No. 549” and the draft resolution of the Government of the Russian Federation “On Amending the Regulations on the Passport of a Citizen of the Russian Federation, approved by the Resolution of the Government of the Russian Federation dated July 8, 1997 No. 828”.

The draft regulations propose to present the publication of the Constitution of the Russian Federation in the current version on the territory of the Russian Federation at the same time as the passport of citizens who have reached the age of 14, as well as persons who have acquired citizenship of the Russian Federation, and outside the territory of the Russian Federation - when the persons acquiring Russian citizenship, the Oath of a citizen of the Russian Federation (in this case, the editions of the Constitution of the Russian Federation will be handed to officials of the Russian Federation or the Russian Federation).