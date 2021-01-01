The operatives of the Criminal Investigation Department of the Russian Interior Ministry in the Ryazan region, together with colleagues from the Russian Interior Ministry's department for the October district of the city of Ryazan, detained a 36-year-old resident of the region, suspected of robbing a saleswoman of a grocery store located in the city of Ryazan on Halturin Street.

In November last year, a shop assistant contacted the police, who reported that the buyer, having collected a bag of food, took out a knife and threatened to kill, took the cash drawer with the proceeds and fled. There were more than 20 thousand rubles in the box office.

During the search operations, the police found out that a 36-year-old resident of the Rybnov district was involved in the robbery. The operatives tracked him down and detained him.

A criminal case has been opened against the attacker under part 2 of Article 162 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation, which provides for a penalty of up to 10 years in prison. The suspect was taken into custody.