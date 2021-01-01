“Officers of the Criminal Investigation Department of the Russian Interior Ministry in Moscow, together with colleagues from the Internal Affairs Department for the North-Eastern Administrative District of the capital, detained a suspect in the robberies.

Late in the evening, the police on duty from the store of a well-known retail chain received a report that an unknown man in a medical mask attacked the cashier. The man made a small purchase and waited for the store employee to open the cash register. Threatening the woman with a knife-like object, the offender stole 20 thousand rubles and disappeared. Later, a similar message came from a store on a nearby street. The attack took place under similar circumstances, but this time the cashier seller resisted and prevented the theft of money.

As a result of operational search measures, the police detained the suspect at one of the capital's airports while trying to leave the Moscow region. The 28-year-old man was previously tried several times. Investigator of the MIA of Russia divisions for the Babushkinsky District and Rostokino District of the city of Moscow instituted criminal cases on the grounds of an offense under Article 162 of the Russian Criminal Code. Placement to custody was selected as the preventive measure for the suspect.

Operational and investigative measures are being carried out to establish all the circumstances of the illegal activities of the detainee. There are grounds to believe that he may be involved in committing similar illegal acts in Moscow and the Moscow region,” said the Russian Interior Ministry spokeswoman Irina Volk.