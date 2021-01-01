On January 19, 1996, the Council of Heads of State of CIS Member States established the Council of Ministers of the Interior of the Commonwealth of Independent States. The Council joined forces in the fight against transnational crime of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan, the Police of the Republic of Armenia, the Ministries of the Interior of the Republic of Belarus, the Republic of Kazakhstan, the Kyrgyz Republic, the Republic of Moldova, the Russian Federation, the Republic of Tajikistan, the Republic of Uzbekistan and Ukraine.

For 25 years, the Council of Ministers of the Interior has been a single focal point for the cooperation of the internal affairs (police) bodies of the Commonwealth countries in the fight against crime, public order and other areas of activity. One of its important areas of work is the preparation and implementation of international integrated operational and preventive and special operations in all areas of crime control. Every year 13-15 such events are held, and, as practice shows, their effectiveness is constantly increasing.

An important aspect of the work of the Council of Ministers of the Interior is also the modernization of the legal framework for the interaction of the internal affairs (police) of the Commonwealth member states. Drafts of various interstate documents on crime-fighting are being developed and submitted to the councils of CIS heads of state and government on an ongoing basis. Over a quarter of a century, the Council has produced and approved about 80 documents defining the order and direction of interaction between the Commonwealth's internal affairs (police) authorities.

The Council of Ministers of the Interior has worked closely with other law enforcement agencies. Thanks to this cooperation at the interstate and inter-industry levels, a stable multi-stage system of countering crime in the CIS member states has developed.

The Council pays great attention to improving the practical skills of interaction of all competent authorities. These issues are regularly worked out during joint interstate anti-terrorist exercises.

Improved inter-agency communications have made it possible to significantly improve the efficiency of interstate tracing, to ensure joint operations, during which a significant number of channels for the supply of drugs, weapons and contraband goods have been cut off, and terrorist threats have been effectively countered.

Thanks to the measures taken from year to year, the effectiveness of joint work of the Ministry of Internal Affairs (Police) of the Commonwealth countries on specific criminal cases, the search for criminals and their extradition, operational and preventive and special operations, exchange and implementation of information in order to expose criminal groups is also increasing.

REFERENCE

The 1991 rupture of the united legal space within the USSR and the rapid merging of criminal groups led to the expansion of transnational organized crime, international terrorism, drug and arms trafficking, illegal migration, and other threats to national and public security.

Realizing that dangerous criminal manifestations create serious obstacles to socio-economic, political and cultural development, the heads of state and government of the Commonwealth of Independent States have come to the conclusion that it is necessary to create a structure capable of coordinating the actions of the ministries of the interior (police) of CIS member states.

The first step in this direction was taken in April 1992 at a meeting of Commonwealth interior ministers in Almaty, Kazakhstan. At that time, its participants signed an agreement on the cooperation of the Interior Ministry (Police) in the fight against crime, under which a coordinating body was created - the Meeting of Ministers of the Interior of CIS member states.

As cooperation has expanded, so has there been an awareness of the need for closer integration of agencies' efforts in all areas of law enforcement. In this regard, at the next meeting of the Council of CIS Heads of State on January 19, 1996, Moscow decided to convert the Meeting into the Council of Ministers of the Interior of CIS member states. This event marked the beginning of a new phase of interstate cooperation between the internal affairs bodies.

Today, the Council of Ministers of the Interior is a platform where heads of ministries exchange views on a wide range of pressing issues, solve key issues of day-to-day activities, develop a strategy of working together to combat transnational crime.

Most of the Council's initiatives to develop a unified strategy to combat crime are reflected in the legislation, as well as the decisions taken by the Council of Heads of Government and the Council of CIS Heads of State.

The main instrument for implementing such decisions is the Interstate Joint Crime Action Programme. It is being developed for a four-year term and is a key document defining the cooperation of Commonwealth bodies in countering cross-border crime.

On September 28, 2018, the Council of CIS Heads of State adopted another program for 2019-2023 in Dushanbe. Its main developer was the Council of Ministers of the Interior of CIS member states. The programme provides for the coordination of not only the internal affairs (police) but all law enforcement agencies of Commonwealth states in the fight against cross-border crime.

The Council also conducts scientific activities. To do this, in 2015, the Russian Interior Ministry's All-Russian Research Institute established a Scientific Advisory Council of Ministers of the Interior. He has produced a large amount of scientific and methodical literature aimed at improving the effectiveness of the internal affairs (police) in the fight against cross-border crime.

Since 2006, the Council has published the journal “Commonwealth” on the pages of which publish materials on topical issues of countering crime, best practices, scientific research, as well as articles aimed at raising the prestige of law enforcement agencies of CIS member states at the international level.