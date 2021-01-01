Investigation unit of the MIA of Russia Administration for the city of Krasnodar completed the investigation of a criminal case instituted against a 54-year old resident of the city of Abinsk on the grounds of offenses under part 1 of Article 223.1, part 3 of Article 30 and part 4 of Article 158 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation “Illegal manufacture of explosives, illegal manufacture, alteration or repair of explosive devices” and “Theft”.

According to the investigation, the defendant opened with a screwdriver the banknote receiver of the ATM located in the pharmacy, and then connected the pre-prepared two oxygen cylinders with a gas gearbox and a hose.

Using a smoke bomb brought with him, the man spread smoke in the pharmacy and set fire to the wire connecting the cylinders with the ATM banknote receiver. Due to the fact that there was no oxygen in the device, there was no fire. At the time of the offence, the ATM had in it the money totaling more than 1 million 400,000 rubles.

For the period of the preliminary investigation, placement to custody was selected by court as the preventive measure for the man.

The investigation unit of the MIA of Russia Administration for the city of Krasnodar collected sufficient evidence, in connection with which the criminal case with the indictment approved by the prosecutor was sent to Court for consideration on the merits. The sanctions of the incriminated article provide for a maximum sentence of imprisonment for up to ten years.