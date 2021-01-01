The duty-unit of the 2nd police division of the MIA of Russia Administration for the Odintsovsky Urban District received a statement from a company representative, that an unknown person had stolen from a metal rack 311 pieces of steel parts in a warehouse on the Zheleznodorozhnaya street of Odintsovo. The total damage exceeded 790 thousand rubles.

As a result of operational-search measures, police officers on suspicion of committing the crime identified and detained a local resident aged 24.

Based on this fact, the Investigative unit of the MIA of Russia Administration initiated a criminal case on the grounds of a crime under Article 158 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation “Theft”.

With respect to the offender a preventive measure has been chosen in the form of a recognizance of non-exit and proper conduct.