During the investigation it was established that the defendant, visited the car parking lots of major shopping centers of the capital of the Primorsky Territory and watched the arriving cars. When the drivers left, he damaged the wheel tires, and then waited for the owners to return.

When the owners of the cars returned and got engaged in the replacement of wheels, the offender bypassed the car, opened the doors and stole the abandoned property, including bank cards, with which he later paid in the shops of the city.

Illegal activities of the residents of the Primorsky Territory were suppressed by the police. A criminal case was instituted against the suspect by the investigation unit on the grounds of crimes stipulated by part 1 of Article 158 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation, paragraph “c” of part 2 of Article 158 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation, paragraph “d” of part 3 of Article 158 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation.

The total damage caused to the victims as a result of his unlawful actions amounted to 190 thousand rubles.

During the investigation there was established the suspect’s involvement in a series of property crimes.

The Pervomaysky District Court of Vladivostok found the defendant guilty of the charges and sentenced him to two years and six months in prison, with serving his sentence in a general regime penal colony.

The convict partially compensated the victims for the damage. As for the rest, a civil suit has been filed, which has been fully satisfied by the court.