“The Investigation unit of the MIA of Russia Administration for the city of Sochi of the MIA of Russia GA for the Krasnodar Territory completed the preliminary investigation of a criminal case against 17 members of a criminal community accused of committing crimes under Articles 171, 171.1, 180, 327.1, and 210 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation.

According to the investigation, one of the city's liquor companies illegally continued its work in its former premises after the expiry of its license in 2012. Its leader and founder attracted his friends and acquaintances to the illegal activities. Alcohol-containing products were labeled with trademarks of well-known brands and fake federal special stamps, and then sold in the cities of Tuapse and Sochi.

Investigators have established the involvement of 17 defendants in the illegal activities. During the illegal operation of the enterprise, they produced and sold more than 2.8 million liters of counterfeit alcohol products worth 395 million rubles.

During searches in rented production and warehouse premises, the police found and seized more than 130,000 liters of ready for sale alcoholic beverages worth more than 49 million rubles. Production equipment, raw materials, federal special stamps with signs of forgery, labels, bottles, phones, computer equipment, more than 18,000 invoices for the supply of alcohol and other items of evidentiary value for the criminal case were also seized.

The criminal case with the indictment approved by the prosecutor has been submitted to the Tsentralny District Court of the city of Sochi for consideration on the merits” said the official representative of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia Irina Volk.