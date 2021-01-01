“Officers of the Criminal Investigation Administration of the MIA of Russia GA for St. Petersburg and the Leningrad Region suppressed the illegal activities of a group, whose members were suspected of a series of frauds against pensioners.

According to preliminary information, the suspects purchased in the shadow segment of the Internet a database of medical organizations with information about patients. Using that information, the accomplices called home phones numbers of elderly residents of St. Petersburg. The strangers introduced themselves as medical staff and informed pensioners about the need for urgent surgery. Treatment with rare, expensive drugs was proposed as an alternative. With the help of couriers, customers were delivered dietary supplements that could be purchased at sports nutrition stores. The victims paid from 10 to 162 thousand rubles for inexpensive tablets and powders.

Criminal proceedings were instituted on the grounds of a crime stipulated by part 2 of Article 159 of the RF Criminal Code. As a result of operative-search activities the Police detained five suspects. Their involvement in six cases of fraud, the damage from which exceeded 450,000 rubles was preliminarily established.

The defendants used as the call-center a private house in the Vsevolzhsky District of the Leningrad Region. During the search in it, the police seized data carriers with information on residents of St. Petersburg, laptops, SIM cards, mobile phones, draft records, money, documents on the purchase of dietary supplements, a car and other items of evidentiary importance for the criminal case.

Remand in custody was selected by court as the preventive measure for four suspects, three men and one woman. For one more of the suspects a preventive measure has been chosen in the form of a recognizance of non-exit and proper conduct. Currently, operative investigative steps are being taken to establish all the circumstances of the unlawful activity,” said the Spokesperson for the Russian MIA Irina Volk.